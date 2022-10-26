Injured Port Washington officer ran after suspects, squad hit during pursuit

An injured Port Washington police officer ran after two men prosecutors say took off from their vehicle during a pursuit, running across all four lanes of I-43 before they were arrested on multiple charges. A criminal complaint says the Illinois men ditched the SUV after crashing into the officer's parked squad.

Prosecutors say Amarian Graham, 20, of Rockford, Ill. was driving and Anthony Blan, 22, of Hazel Crest, Illinois was his passenger.

Charges are as follows:

Amarian Graham:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Vehicle operator, flee/elude officer, causing damage to property

Possession of a firearm by an outstate felon, as party to a crime

Felony bail jumping (three counts)

Obstructing an officer

Possession of THC

Anthony Blan:

Possession of a firearm by an outstate felon, as party to a crime

Obstructing an officer

Possession of THC

Amarian Graham, Anthony Blan

The pursuit happened Oct. 19 when an Ozaukee County deputy spotted a black Acura speeding on I-43. As the deputy followed, the driver accelerated away from him, drifting from left to right at one point without signaling, prosecutors say.

Another deputy who was positioned in front of the speeding vehicle turned on his lights and sirens on I-43 near State Highway 57, and the driver slowed to approximately 50 miles per hour, a criminal complaint says. The deputy was able to get "a clear view" of the driver, later identified as Graham.

Prosecutors say Graham sped away from the squads, reaching approximately 100 miles per hour on the freeway. The pursuit was terminated after about 45 seconds.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

About a minute later, the deputies heard a Port Washington officer yelling over the radio that he'd been hit by the Acura. He was parked on the shoulder of the freeway at Seven Hills Road/County Highway H.

The complaint says the Acura went up the off-ramp and through a stop sign at Wisconsin Street, entering the on-ramp and crashing into the back of the officer's parked squad. The impact caused severe damage and pushed the squad into the ditch.

Graham and Blan then ran from the Acura, prosecutors say, and the injured officer took off after them. At one point, the man ran across all four lanes of traffic on the interstate. The Port Washington officer kept chasing them and relaying their location until other officers could respond. At that point, the officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Blan was found near Plier's Restaurant, where he was held at gunpoint until another deputy arrived to help take him into custody. The complaint says he told officers "everything" hurt from the crash and requested medical attention.

K-9s helped search for Graham. During the search, prosecutors say a woman ran toward officers and said someone was on her porch near Plier's Full Circle. Graham was found hiding under a large plastic planter placed "over his head, but his lower body was visible."

A search of the SUV revealed several bullet holes on the outside of the vehicle, covered with black tape. The complaint notes the damage appeared "recent."

A loaded Glock 43 handgun was found inside the Acura, along with 2.6 grams of marijuana, according to prosecutors.

Graham and Blan made their initial appearances in court Oct. 21. Bond was set at $50,000 and $25,000, respectively.

The complaint notes Graham and Blan have each been convicted or adjudicated for felonies on multiple occasions, most recently on Oct. 7 in Illinois (Blan) and in February in Illinois (Graham).