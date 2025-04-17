Port Washington peregrine falcon nest box; 1st eggs mark new chapter

article

The Brief Two new falcons at the We Energies Port Washington plant have laid their first eggs. This marks the start of a new chapter for the nest box. The new female falcon will likely lay one or two more eggs in the coming days.



Two new falcons at the We Energies Port Washington Generating Station have laid their first eggs, marking the start of a new chapter for the nest box.

Parents-to-be

Dig deeper:

According to a news release from We Eneriges, the parents-to-be are an unbanded female falcon and Hamm’s Solo, a male falcon born at the Molson Coors Brewery site in Milwaukee in 2023.

The new birds take the place of Brinn and Beasley, the former falcons who nested at the site for more than a decade and produced 22 chicks together. Peregrine falcon expert Greg Septon believes both Brinn and Beasley died of bird flu.

Related article

The new female falcon will likely lay one or two more eggs in the coming days. Both falcons will take turns incubating their eggs.

Eggs at nesting sites

What we know:

So far, a total of 12 eggs have been laid at all four nest sites: Oak Creek Power Plant (4), Weston Power Plant (4), Valley Power Plant (2) and Port Washington Generating Station (2).

If all goes well, the eggs laid in Oak Creek should hatch around the end of April and at the rest of the nest sites in the weeks to follow.

Peregrine falcon program

What we know:

We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) began installing peregrine falcon nest boxes on power plants in the early 1990s.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

So far, 453 peregrine falcons have hatched at We Energies and WPS facilities — that’s 20% of all peregrine falcons born in Wisconsin.