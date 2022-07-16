Port Washington's Fish Day reels in crowds after 2-year hiatus

article

A treasured tradition, Port Washington's Fish Day celebrations returned Saturday morning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was super excited to come to the parade and go on all the rides," said Arie Ziegelbauer. "It’s very important I think. It’s very fun to be here."

Organizers said this year's festival and parade are smaller – but those aren't the only changes.

"We usually do one day. We’ve done it for 50-plus years, but it just turned out we wanted two days," said Jim Benson.

Of course, the festival by the lake has plenty of fish to serve up, too.

Port Washington Fish Day parade 2022

"It’s a fantastic social event where you can come down and listen to live music, eat great food and shop some great booths," said Starla Batzko.

The festival scaled back, but it still brought incredible energy to the streets of Port Washington. The festival will be back during the day Sunday.