Port Washington fire: Home a total loss

article

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to a house fire near Weilers and Lake on Friday, Oct 21.

Officials said the call came in around 4 p.m. When deputies arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

The house was empty except for a pet dog, who was found later and removed safely from the home with the assistance of the homeowner, who arrived at the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to deputies, there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire. The house is deemed a total loss due to the damage sustained from the fire.