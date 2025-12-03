article

Port Washington police arrested and ticketed three people after a "disturbance" at a Common Council meeting that discussed the controversial data center on Tuesday night, Dec. 2.

It happened during the public comment portion of the meeting, during which police said there were "several short outbursts" of people shouting toward council members or speakers.

The meeting was posted on the city's YouTube channel. At around 22 minutes in, yelling can be heard off camera before the skirmish moves into view of the camera. The feed was then shut off until the situation was resolved.

Police said a 43-year-old woman was asked to leave after she began chanting toward council members, which prompted other people to shout as well, while another person made public comments. The woman refused requests to leave the room, and officers tried to escort her out – during which she went limp and refused to move. Officers had to lift and drag her out of the room, and the woman kicked at officers as they dragged her.

At that time, police said other people at the meeting became disorderly and began to shout at officers and council members. Police said two women dropped to the ground and grabbed the first woman to try to stop officers from removing her.

During this time, the three women were told they were under arrest. They continued to resist and did not comply with officers' orders. They were eventually handcuffed and escorted out of the room.

In all, three women – ages 43, 52 and 53 – were arrested and cited for disorderly conduct. Two of the women were released at the scene and the third woman was released at the police department.