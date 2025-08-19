Port Washington data center; Common Council approves development agreement

article

The Brief Port Washington Common Council approved a development agreement with Vantage Data Centers on Aug. 19. Vantage will invest at least $8 billion to build four data centers on 672 acres south of Lake Drive. The agreement ensures residents won’t pay project costs, while promising near- and long-term tax revenue benefits.



A massive data center project is moving forward in Port Washington.

What we know:

The Port Washington Common Council on Tuesday, Aug. 19, voted to approve a development agreement with Vantage Data Centers, advancing the project.

The agreement with Vantage outlines major infrastructure improvements, new near-term tax revenue that will provide relief to residents and long-term revenue the City would realize from the project once new infrastructure has been paid for.

The development agreement ensures that residents will not pay for any costs associated with the project. The agreement was first presented for consideration by the Common Council during its Aug. 6 meeting.

What they're saying:

"This is a historic day for the City of Port Washington and our residents," City of Port Washington Mayor Ted Neitzke IV said. "With this agreement in place, we can move forward on a generational opportunity to improve our infrastructure, relieve the tax burden on our residents and boost our local businesses. This agreement positions our city for a strong, vibrant future without disrupting any of the great things we all love about living here today. And it does so while protecting residents from absorbing any costs related to this project. We look forward to a continued strong partnership with Vantage on a successful project that will benefit everyone."

"Vantage Data Centers appreciates the support of Mayor Ted Neitzke and the Common Council for our project," said Tracye Herrington, vice president, new site development, Vantage Data Centers. "With the development agreement approved, Vantage looks forward to finalizing next steps in order begin mobilizing on site. We’re excited to take this next step to move our project forward and become part of the Wisconsin community, bringing job creation, economic growth and a sustainable impact."

Dig deeper:

Vantage Data Centers plans to build four data centers on the southern portion of the site, a shift from the original development plan by Cloverleaf Infrastructure. Any future development north of Lake Drive will require additional review and is not currently under consideration.

Under the agreement, Vantage will invest at least $8 billion in development costs for the project, covering 672 acres on the south side of the site.

Plans submitted to the City’s Design Review Board include four data center buildings — two at about 560,000 square feet each and two at roughly 719,000 square feet each. The proposal also includes a 6,500-square-foot visitor center and a 50,000-square-foot warehouse.

The agreement ensures taxpayers will not cover costs tied to the project. Vantage will pay upfront for major infrastructure work and be reimbursed through a Tax Incremental District (TID), which will be funded entirely by new property tax revenue generated by the development.

The TID will remain open for up to 20 years or until costs are fully reimbursed.

Separate from the TID, Vantage will begin paying property taxes based on the assessed value of the land it is purchasing.