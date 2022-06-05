Port Washington church prepares Ukrainian refugee donations

Volunteers with Portview Church in Port Washington accepted donations for Ukrainian refugees Saturday, June 4.

The church and 10 others have been creating hygiene kits and collecting canned goods over the past month. Saturday, hundreds of boxes were loaded and filled a trailer hoping to make a difference.

"This is an opportunity for churches in the area to come together, to love people that we may never meet, that are across the world that are hurting," said Pastor Mark Burkholder with Cedar Creek Community Church. "Distance doesn’t make our call to help people any different."

Church members said they plan to have the items for refugees in Poland within one to two months. They are also planning their next shipment.