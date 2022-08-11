Port Washington Chocolate Chisel counterfeit bill, man sought

article

Port Washington police are looking for a man who used a counterfeit $100 bill to buy $10 worth of candy at The Chocolate Chisel.

The theft happened Wednesday, Aug. 10 around 6:30 p.m.

Police said the man in his 20s was wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, light-colored pants, gray sneakers with white shoelaces, a yellow band and a surgical mask.

He's described as Black, standing 5'10" tall and weighing 175 pounds with black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Port Washington police at 262-284-2611.