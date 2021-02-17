Port Washington PD: Girl sexually assaulted while walking dog

article

The Port Washington Police Department is investigating the sexual assault of a child, which was reported on Feb. 15.

Police said a school resource officer reported the assault, which had taken place roughly two weeks earlier in a Port Washington subdivision.

Authorities state that the female victim was walking her dog when a vehicle drove up behind her. A man got out of the vehicle and asked her to come over.

Police said the victim ran but was caught and assaulted. The victim was then able to escape.

The suspect is described as an older man with a bigger body build, gray hair, blue eyes, yellow teeth and a gold ring on his left hand. He was wearing a red polo shirt and khaki pants.

The vehicle involved is described as a silver or gray four-door that may have bungee cords on the trunk.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Washington Police Department at 262-284-2611 or send an anonymous tip by using TIP411 -- text the keyword PWPDTIP to 847411.

