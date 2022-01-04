Expand / Collapse search

Port Washington catalytic converter thefts rising: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Port Washington Police Department

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - The Port Washington Police Department is warning residents of continued catalytic converter thefts – the most recent incident happening Monday, Jan. 3.

In a Facebook post, police said there have been 13 catalytic converter thefts and one stolen car since July 2021 – six of those crimes happening in the past month.

Video captured a theft suspect near Montgomery and Van Buren – a few blocks from Port Washington High School – Monday morning shortly after 9 a.m.

Police said there are a few things residents can do to minimize risk:

  • If available, park in a locked garage
  • If not, park in a well-lit busy area where many people can see it
  • Install motion-activated cameras
  • Adjust security settings on your car to activate from vibrations

Thieves have been targeting vehicles at all hours of the day in both residential and commercial areas, police said, and recently have been targeting Honda and Mitsubishi SUVs.

Police said the typical theft involves two or more suspects who park next to the victim's vehicle and then use a reciprocating saw to cut the converter. The theft takes only moments to complete.

If you see suspicious behavior, police said, do not confront the individuals – immediately call 911 and provide a description of the suspect and vehicle.

