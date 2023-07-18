Port Milwaukee Jones Island agricultural export facility opens

A new Port Milwaukee agricultural export facility opened Tuesday morning, July 18 on Jones Island.

Business partners and government officials, including Gov. Tony Evers and Mayor Cavalier Johnson, were on hand. A news release said the $40 million investment that will create jobs, support Wisconsin’s agriculture industry and grow the regional economy.

The facility, located on the west side of Jones Island, will be one of the first of its kind on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Seaway system to handle various agricultural commodities. The release said the facility will open Wisconsin’s maritime and agricultural economies to new international markets.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation estimated the terminal will generate $63 million in new statewide economic impact annually, increasing exports through Port Milwaukee by as much as 400,000 metric tons per year.