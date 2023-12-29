Pop's BBQ; Memphis-style food in Milwaukee, closing for season Dec. 30

Pop's BBQ has been selling delicious Memphis-style barbecue for years. But the food trailer is getting set to close for the season.

The trailer can be found at 76th and Good Hope in Milwaukee – and Saturday, Dec. 30 will be the last day to savor those flavors for a couple of months.

"Tomorrow will be our last day. We'd like the community to come on out because we're going to be shutting down for three months as well we open back up in March if the weather permits," said Michael (Pop) Hester.

Michael (Pop) Hester

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Pop's BBQ plans to open a second location – at 78th and Good Hope – just a couple of blocks from its first location. Hester hopes that second location (at Abundant Faith Church) will be a place where people can get some good – and pray as well.