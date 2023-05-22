Pop-up restaurant, Brewers and more things to do starting May 22-28

Image 1 of 4 ▼ White Claw Fish Fry at the Pier Garden

The summer is just around the corner, and Milwaukee has some great events planned for this week.

A pop-up restaurant is returning to Milwaukee. Starting May 23rd, people can dine at the Pier Garden on 102 N Water Street. The Pier Garden will be open from Tuesday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant will offer $2 off certain drinks between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tall Guy, a Grill's White Claw breaded fish fry, and other menu items. For more information on what cocktails you can look forward to, go to thestarlingmke.com/piergarden.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - MAY 20: Brian Anderson #9 celebrates with Willy Adames #27 of the Milwaukee Brewers after hitting a 2-run home run in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on May 20, 2023, in St Petersburg, Florida. Expand

The Milwaukee Brewers are starting the week right by playing against the Houston Astros at the American Family Field on May 22 to May 24. Ticket packages and deals are available to make your visit more cost-friendly. After the Astros are the San Francisco Giants, who will be playing from May 25 to May 28.

Looking for a new play to watch? Look no further from Friday, May 26th to Sunday, June 18, the Skylight Music Theatre is presenting SuperYou. According to the Skylight Music Theatre website, said the play is inspired by a story of "resilience, overcoming grief, and remembering one's worth." You can buy tickets at skylightmusictheatre.org/upcoming-shows-events/superyou.