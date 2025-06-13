Polish Fest returns with delicious food, live music, dance and more

From delicious food to lively music and dance, Polish Fest is guaranteed to have something for everyone – And it’s back today at Noon. Brian Kramp is down on the grounds getting ready for this year’s festival.
MILWAUKEE - Explore the sights, sounds, and tastes of Poland!
Polish Fest is back at the Summerfest grounds. You can check it out on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (June 13-15).
There will be traditional Polish food and drink, live music and dance, cultural exhibits, workshops, and much more!
To learn more, click here.
Polish Fest is back this weekend, complete with food, music, and dancing straight out of Poland. Brian Kramp is with a group of musicians who are kicking off the largest celebration of Polish heritage and history in the United States.
Explore the sights, sounds, and tastes of Poland when America’s largest Polish Celebration starts today at Noon. Brian Kramp is sampling some of the authentic Polish cuisine you can find at Milwaukee’s Polish Fest.
Did you know that America's Largest Polish Festival happens right here in Milwaukee, and it started more than 40 years ago! Brian Kramp is on the festival grounds seeing why this annual Festival is perfect for the entire family.
Get ready for a weekend of Polish entertainment and food at the largest celebration of Polish heritage and history in the U.S. kicks off later today on Milwaukee’s lakefront. Brian Kramp is with a local dance ensemble who’ll be performing all weekend at Polish Fest.
Polish Fest is back with food, music and dancing straight out of Poland. Brian Kramp is down on the grounds with a sneak peek of the fun!
.