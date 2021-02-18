Expand / Collapse search

Police: Suspect cut catalytic converter off used vehicle at Toyota of Brookfield

By FOX6 News Digital Team
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - An investigation is underway after a suspect, wearing dark clothing, cut the catalytic converter off a used vehicle at Toyota of Brookfield. It happened between the house of 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on Feb. 14. 

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or the license plate of the suspect's vehicle, please contact Officer R. King.

Toyota of Brookfield theft

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

