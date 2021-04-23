Expand / Collapse search

Police shoot, wound armed man in northern Wisconsin town of Weston

By AP author
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press

WESTON, Wis. - Police shot and wounded a man early Friday, April 23 in the northern Wisconsin village of Weston in an apartment where a woman was found dead, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said.

Everest Metro Police Officers were sent to an apartment building around 3:30 a.m. on a report of a woman requesting assistance. The officers went inside and heard a woman screaming and were confronted by an armed man, the state agency said in a news release. The officers opened fire.

Officers then entered the apartment unit and found the body of a woman, the statement said.

The department said the man was hospitalized in critical condition, but no officers were injured. Names were not immediately released.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The state Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into both the shooting by police and the woman's death. It will turn its reports over to the Marathon County District Attorney. The DCI said all law enforcement officers involved were fully cooperating.

Fire on deck of Racine residence causes $4,000 damage
slideshow

Fire on deck of Racine residence causes $4,000 damage

Racine firefighters battled a deck fire that could have spread to a multi-family residence on Howland Avenue early on Friday, April 23. 

Six Flags Great America will kick off 2021 season April 24
slideshow

Six Flags Great America will kick off 2021 season April 24

Six Flags Great America kicks off the 2021 season this weekend!

Are public records truly public if the public can’t afford them?

That’s the question Waukesha School District parents are asking after filing a series of open records requests; they say the responses gave them sticker shock.