Expand / Collapse search

Police seek to ID person suspected of stealing adult trike

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 58 mins ago
Pleasant Prairie
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie police need the public's help to identify a person suspected of stealing an adult tricycle from a residence.

In a Facebook post, police shared multiple pictures of the suspect.

If you know who this subject is or where the tricycle might be found, you are urged to contact Officer Arzikovic at 262-694-7353 or Kenosha Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 reference case #20-16882.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Police said in the post, "Please help us get this victim back his only mode of transportation."

West Allis police seek new tips in 2017 parrot theft
slideshow

West Allis police seek new tips in 2017 parrot theft

 

Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee
slideshow

Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Monday night, Nov. 16.