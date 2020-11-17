Police seek to ID person suspected of stealing adult trike

article

Pleasant Prairie police need the public's help to identify a person suspected of stealing an adult tricycle from a residence.

In a Facebook post, police shared multiple pictures of the suspect.

If you know who this subject is or where the tricycle might be found, you are urged to contact Officer Arzikovic at 262-694-7353 or Kenosha Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 reference case #20-16882.

Police said in the post, "Please help us get this victim back his only mode of transportation."