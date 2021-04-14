Police seek suspects following burglary at Tobacco Xpress in Hales Corners

Expand / Collapse search

The Hales Corners Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at Tobacco Xpress, 5736 S 108 Street. The incident occurred on Friday, April 9.

HALES CORNERS, Wis. - The Hales Corners Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at Tobacco Xpress on Friday, April 9 at approximately 10:46 p.m.

According to police, three suspects forced entry into the closed business by smashing through the front door with a hammer. Two of the three suspects entered the business and stole various items -- including cartons of cigarettes, CBD, electronic cigarettes, cigars, and glass smoking pipes.

The third suspect remained outside of the business near the front door.

Burglary at Tobacco Xpress in Hales Corners

In the video, the suspect standing at the door can be seen pulling down his facemask multiple times. This action exposes his entire face. The suspect appears to be a younger white male.

After the items were gathered from the business, the three suspects fled on foot. They ran south through the parking lot and then east into the neighborhood behind the business.

If you believe you can identify the male suspect or have any information regarding this incident, please contact Officer Thomas Dillon at 414-423-2121.

