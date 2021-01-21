Police seek suspect in theft near 77th and Florist

article

Milwaukee police are asking for help identifying and locating the suspect wanted in a theft that happened near 77th and Florist shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 16.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, 40-50 years of age, 5’11"-6’02" tall, 220-240 pounds and had a thin mustache. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older dark-colored Honda CR-V with a spare tire on the back.

The suspect forced entry into a locked vehicle, obtained and removed property from the vehicle. The suspect fled in the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.