Police seek suspect in theft near 77th and Florist

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help identifying and locating the suspect wanted in a theft that happened near 77th and Florist shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 16.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, 40-50 years of age, 5’11"-6’02" tall, 220-240 pounds and had a thin mustache. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing. 

The suspect vehicle is described as an older dark-colored Honda CR-V with a spare tire on the back.  

The suspect forced entry into a locked vehicle, obtained and removed property from the vehicle. The suspect fled in the suspect vehicle.   

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

