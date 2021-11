article

A missing Milwaukee 6-year-old has been found safe, police said.

There were concerns after police said Delilah Johnson was last seen near 84th and Congress around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.

On Thursday night, police reported Johnson was located, and she was returned home.

