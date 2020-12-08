Police seek inmate who escaped from Oregon Correctional Center

article

A search is underway after an inmate escaped from the Oregon Correctional Center in Fitchburg, Wisconsin. The escape happened around 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

The inmate, Matthew Bohringer, 38, was seen running from the property by the prison staff. A search for Bohringer began and the Fitchburg Police Department was notified.

Fitchburg Police, with the assistance of the Oregon Police Department and Dane County Sheriff’s Office, searched for Bohringer, however, he has yet to be apprehended.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Bohringer is a white male, approximately 5’11” and 160 pounds. He was believed to be wearing a green prison jumpsuit at the time of his escape.

If Bohringer is spotted, do not approach him. Call 911 and report the sighting to the police.

Advertisement

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Fitchburg Police at 270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.