Police seek help finding woman last seen in 2001

It's been 19 years since someone has seen Sarah J. Martin. Milwaukee police are asking for the public's assistance in reuniting her with her family.

Sarah is described as a white female, 5'3", 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She would now be 43 years old.

She was last seen on November 22, 2001 in Milwaukee.

If anyone has any information about Sarah’s whereabouts please contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7401.

Please share to help reunite her with her family.

