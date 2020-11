article

Milwaukee police need your help locating a man considered "critically missing."

Thomas Toth, 53, was last seen on Nov. 12.

He stands 5'7" tall, weighs 300 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray Harley-Davidson T-shirt and jeans.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with information is asked to please contact MPD.