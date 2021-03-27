Police searching for driver in hit-and-run near 60th and Silver Spring

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened at the intersection of N. 60th Street and W. Silver Spring Drive around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25.

Police say the driver of unit #1 ran a red light and struck unit #2. The driver of unit #1 fled the scene on foot. The occupants of unit #2, a 47-year-old female and a 17-year-old female, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS) or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.