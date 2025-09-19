Police response at Butler Middle School; student had 'facsimile gun'

article

The Brief A student at Butler Middle School was found to be in possession of a facsimile gun on Friday morning, Sept. 19. The matter was addressed by school administration in cooperation with law enforcement. Schools officials say at no time were students or staff in danger.



Police were called to Butler Middle School in Waukesha on Friday morning, Sept. 19, after a student was found to be in possession of a facsimile gun.

School officials say at no time were students or staff in danger.

Butler Middle School message

What they're saying:

"Dear Butler Middle School Families, we want to make you aware of a situation that occurred this morning at school that prompted a police response. A student was found to be in possession of a facsimile gun, which closely resembled a real firearm but was not one."

"At no time were students or staff in danger, and the matter was addressed immediately and appropriately by school administration in cooperation with law enforcement. We share this information to keep you informed and to reaffirm our ongoing commitment to the safety and well-being of all students at Butler Middle School."

What's next:

The facsimile firearm was determined to be an altered Orbeez gun, which is a toy that shoots small, water-absorbent beads.

A 13-year-old was arrested in connection to the incident.

One charge of possession of a dangerous weapon other than a firearm on school premises has been referred to juvenile court for review.