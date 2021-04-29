Expand / Collapse search

Police rescue person from Lake Michigan using 'throw bag'

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police on Wednesday, April 28 rescued a person from Lake Michigan using a Stearns Throw Bag. The bags are currently carried in all Kenosha Police Department's squad cars.

May is "Water Safety Month." During the month of May, Kenosha police will be helping educate citizens on the dangers of Lake Michigan.

A YouTube video shared by Kenosha police shows in a training demonstration, how the throw bag is put to use.

