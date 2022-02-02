Expand / Collapse search

Police pursuit, crash in Milwaukee; stolen Jeep goes airborne, 5 hurt

A police pursuit ends with a violent crash at 76th and Villard in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 2.

Milwaukee police say around 1:35 p.m. near 61st and Capitol, an officer spotted a reckless vehicle that was also taken in an armed robbery. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused – and a pursuit was underway.

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle ran a red light, collided with another vehicle at 76th and Villard, and collided with several vehicles at Hart Auto – on the corner. Windshields are shattered, cars are smashed – and it was all captured on surveillance video.

The owner of the Jeep tells FOX6 News she was carjacked on Tuesday – while she drove for Lyft. She picked up a teenage boy – and he pulled a gun on her. 

Milwaukee police say a firearm was recovered from the suspect – a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy – who was taken into custody. The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Two other persons inside the suspect vehicle and the drivers of two other vehicles were also hurt – and treated for their injuries.

Nobody at Hart Auto was injured.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

