Police pursuit, crash in Milwaukee leaves 1 dead, 5 hurt

article

A 16-year-old boy from Milwaukee died at the hospital Tuesday night, June 15 following a police pursuit and crash involving a stolen vehicle. Five others, including two 12-year-old girls, were injured as a result of the crash.

It happened around 8:50 p.m. near 76th and Good Hope Road. According to police, officers observed a stolen vehicle in the area of 99th and Good Hope and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit was terminated when the driver of the stolen vehicle drove into oncoming traffic on 76th Street and collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle, a 16-year-old Demonta Hambright, Jr., sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and later died as a result of his injuries.

An occupant of the fleeing vehicle, a 12-year-old Milwaukee girl, sustained life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. A second occupant of the fleeing vehicle, a 12-year-old Milwaukee girl, sustained serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local and is in stable condition.

An occupant of the vehicle that was struck, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local and is in stable condition. A second occupant of the vehicle that was struck, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local and is in stable condition.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This is an ongoing investigation.