Police presence in West Allis, officers in area of 76th and Greenfield

article
76th and Greenfield in West Allis
MILWAUKEE - An active law enforcement investigation is underway near 76th and Greenfield in West Allis.
Police are asking residents to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
76th and Greenfield in West Allis
An appellate judge on Thursday dismissed disorderly conduct charges against a man who stood outside a police garage and insulted off-duty officers, saying he was exercising his free speech rights.
If you have bad credit, listen up. The experts explain the steps to take if you're trying to improve your score.
Fireworks after Bucks win Game 4 of NBA Finals
Bucks fans in the Deer District got loud after the team won Game 4, but not as loud as the fireworks show outside Fiserv Forum.