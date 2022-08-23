14th and Wisconsin incident; Marquette police clear scene

article

Marquette University police responded to an incident at 14th and Wisconsin in Milwaukee. FOX6 News at the scene found a minivan apparently involved in a construction zone accident.

A tweet by the police department said there is no threat to the campus, but urged to avoid the area. The scene was considered active for around 40 minutes; police considered it "clear" around 3:35 p.m.

