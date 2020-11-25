Police: Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run near 39th and National
MILWAUKEE - Police were called to the scene of a hit-and-run on the city's south side on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 25.
The West Milwaukee Police Department told FOX6 News that a man was hit while crossing the street near 39th and National and a suspect motorist fled the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries.
Police are still searching for the suspect. A witness told police that the car in question is a silver Jeep.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
