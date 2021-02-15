Police: MPD squad car struck while on scene of rollover crash

article

Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that occurred on Monday, Feb. 15 near Teutonia Avenue and Custer. It happened around 2:13 a.m.

Police say a vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle and rolled over. While officers were investigating the accident, another vehicle struck the squad car that was parked blocking traffic for the original accident.

No one was transported to a hospital.