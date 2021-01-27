Expand / Collapse search

Police: Milwaukee man shot, wounded during argument near 33rd and Vliet

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at approximately 6:20 p.m. near 33rd and Vliet. 

Police say the victim, a 28-year-old man from Milwaukee, was treated at the scene by medical first responders for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. It is believed that the victim was engaged in an argument with a known acquaintance when he was shot.

The investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

