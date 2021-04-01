Police: Milwaukee man shot, seriously injured near 60th and Vienna

article

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and seriously injured on Milwaukee's north side Thursday afternoon, April 1.

Police said the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. near 60th and Vienna. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is now in stable condition.

The circumstances that led to the shooting remain under investigation. Police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

