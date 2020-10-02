Police: Mayville shooting suspect dies of injuries, identified

article

The 72-year-old suspect in a Mayville senior apartment complex shooting last month has died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound sustained during the incident, Mayville police announced on Friday, Oct. 2

Police said Dennis Tollkuehn was the sole suspect in the Sept. 16 shooting that unfolded and injured three others at the Spring Glen Apartments.

The three victims are still recovering from their injuries at area hospitals.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice identified the victims as two white women, ages 64 and 53 and an Asian-American man, 67.

According to the DOJ, the 72-year-old approached the victims -- all four knew each other -- in a parking lot around 7:30 p.m., and there was an argument.