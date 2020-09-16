DOJ: 72-year-old shot 3, then himself at Mayville senior apartments

Mayville police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice are investigating after a man shot two women and another man before shooting himself at the Spring Glen senior apartments in Mayville Wednesday evening, Sept. 16.

DOJ officials identified the individuals involved as a 72-year-old white man, who was the shooter, two white women, ages 64 and 53 and an Asian-American man, 67.

According to the DOJ, the 72-year-old man approached the individuals in a parking lot around 7:30 p.m., and there was an argument. The 72-year-old then shot the three individuals and himself. All four knew each other.

Lifesaving measures were performed, and all four individuals were transported by air to local trauma centers. All four individuals are expected to survive their injuries.

4 shot near Horicon and Clark in Mayville

All lanes of traffic were closed eastbound and westbound on Highway 28 (Horicon) from Clark Street to County TW, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Advertisement

4 shot near Horicon and Clark in Mayville

ThedaStar officials confirmed they took one person to Froedtert Hospital from the scene. They also said UW Med Flight was on scene -- along with Flight for Life.

A FOX6 viewer shared photos showing law enforcement on the scene near Horicon and Clark in Mayville, along with a medical helicopter.

FOX6 spoke with a mother and son who watched the commotion unfold -- they describe what they saw.

"In front of that assisted living home was the worst nightmare I saw in my life. I saw all of the body tape. I saw everyone. It was like a movie," said Kristy Dorsey, witness.

"I walk past there every day and the one guy, he was on the stretcher, and it was horrible," said Tyler Sabel, witness.