Police: Man shot, wounded during attempted robbery in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning, Feb. 4 near 27th and Meinecke. It happened shortly before 1 a.m.

The 21-year-old male victim said he was in the alley at that location when a male tried to rob him and eventually shot him. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries. 

He was also taken into custody on other charges.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

