Police: Man shot, seriously injured on Milwaukee's north side

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and seriously injured on the city's north side Friday afternoon, Oct. 30.

Police said the victim was in his vehicle near 62nd and Stark when a suspect vehicle approached and fired several shots around 1:10 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said he is now in stable condition.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips app.