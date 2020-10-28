Police: Man shot on Milwaukee's south side; suspect sought

article

A 45-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 9th and Euclid on the city's south side Wednesday morning, Oct. 28.

Police said a suspect fired several shots into a vehicle, striking the victim just before 10 a.m. The victim walked to the hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.

