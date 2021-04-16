Police: Man arrested after search warrant executed in Oak Creek

article

The Milwaukee Police Department Special Investigation Division executed a residential search warrant in Oak Creek on Thursday, April 15 resulting in a man's arrest.

The warrant was executed near 20th and Rawson regarding illegal possession of firearms.

Officers recovered four pistols, two rifles, body army, gun parts and ammunition from the residence.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days. The man is suspected of six counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

