Police Lights of Christmas competition, Jackson PD joins FOX6
JACKSON, Wis. - The Police Lights of Christmas competition is ramping up!
Police departments across Wisconsin are getting in the Christmas spirit with some unique and awkward photos!
Det. Jennifer Gerke and Sgt. Justin Brinks from the Jackson Police Department joined FOX6 in studio to talk about the competition and how you can get involved and make a difference.
Sgt. Justin Brinks and Detective Jennifer Gerke with the Jackson Police Department (Photos by Tialee Photography)
Head to the Police Lights of Christmas website to learn more, or vote directly for Jackson PD!
The Source: Jackson Police joined FOX6 to talk about the competition.