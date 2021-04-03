Police investigate shooting near 2nd and Burleigh

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 2nd and Burleigh around 3 p.m. Friday, April 2.

Police say the suspect fired several gunshots from a moving vehicle at the victim in another vehicle.

A 20-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.