Police investigate shooting near 2nd and Burleigh

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 2nd and Burleigh around 3 p.m. Friday, April 2. 

Police say the suspect fired several gunshots from a moving vehicle at the victim in another vehicle.

A 20-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

