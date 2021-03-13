WCSD investigates fatal crash on Capitol Drive in Pewaukee

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating a single-car crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured early Saturday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. near Capitol Drive and Clara Court in Pewaukee.

Police say the driver of the vehicle heading westbound on Capitol Drive lost control. A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the WCSD and Wisconsin State Patrol.