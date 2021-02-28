Police investigate fatal accident near 46th and Concordia

Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened near 46th and Concordia around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27.

Police say a vehicle drove over a 57-year-old pedestrian who was on the ground by the entrance of an alley. The Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital for treatment and later succumbed due to his injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene.

This incident will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.