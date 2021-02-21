Police investigate double shooting near 46th and Villard

Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred near 46th and Villard on Saturday, Feb. 20 around 3 p.m.

A 25-year-old man from Milwaukee and a 37-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained non-life threatening injuries and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting is the result of a domestic dispute, according to police.

Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.