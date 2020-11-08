Police investigate double shooting near 44th and Burleigh

Police are investigating a robbery that led to a double shooting near N. 44th Street and W. Burleigh Street around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.

According to police, the suspect demanded property from the victims and fired several shots, striking them. A 25-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained serious injuries, but he was able to walk into a hospital for treatment. He's listed as stable. A 19-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and walked into a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contacted Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.