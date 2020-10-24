Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate double shooting near 37th and Sarnow

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a double shooting that happened near N. 37th and W. Sarnow Street shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. 

Police say both male victims were inside of a vehicle when they were shot multiple times. They were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or utilize the P3TIPS application to provide any information. 

