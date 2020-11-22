Police investigate 2 shootings that leave 2 injured

Milwaukee police are investigating two shootings that happened Saturday, Nov. 21 on the north side of the city.

The first shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. near N. 60th Street and W. Roosevelt Avenue.

The victim was involved in a road rage incident when someone from the suspect vehicle fired several shots subsequently striking him.

The victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He walked into the hospital for treatment.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The second shooting happened around 9 p.m. near N. 15th Street and W. State Street in Milwaukee.

A 38-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries after being hit by gunfire. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects in both cases.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.