Police in schools; MPS board members oppose plan

Part of Republican lawmakers' shared revenue plan would require Milwaukee Public Schools to hire 25 resource officers. Members of the Milwaukee Board of School Directors will hold a news conference on Friday, May 5 at noon to speak out against that proposal.

Members of the MPS Board and the youth group, Leaders Igniting Transformation (LIT), will be joined by other public education partners, standing in solidarity, against a proposed bill by Wisconsin lawmakers, that would force MPS to station 25 police officers in MPS schools in order to receive state shared revenue.

"The bill that was supposed to provide funding for Milwaukee’s children is being used as a blatant tool to remove control from locally elected officials, in this case, by forcing MPS to put officers in school buildings, despite the desire of the local community to remove them," said Marva Herndon, President of the Board.