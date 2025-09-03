Brookfield garage fire; RV in driveway damaged, no injuries

The Brief Brookfield firefighters responded to a garage fire on Wednesday morning. It happened in the area of Tyein Place and Brookdale Drive. No injuries were reported.



Brookfield firefighters responded to the scene of a garage fire on Wednesday morning, Sept. 3.

What we know:

The call came in shortly before 4 a.m. Firefighters arrived at a home near Tyein Place and Brookdale Drive to find a garage fire. An RV in the driveway was also involved in the fire.

No injuries were reported.

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.